Dr Reddy's completes clinical studies of key biosimilar, step closer to launching in US, Europe

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

The company will collaborate with partner Fresenius Kabi to commercialise the proposed biosimilar for treating illnesses such as arthritis and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in the US but plans to take the product directly to EU and other regions

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited on January 20 announced the successful completion of clinical studies of its proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate, DRL_RI, for filing in the United States, Europe and other regions.

The company said DRL_RI is being developed as a biosimilar of rituximab, a cytolytic antibody, for various illnesses including treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, pemphigus vulgaris, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis.

The Hyderabad-based pharma player said it would now prepare to file Biologics License Application (BLA)/ Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) dossiers with various regulatory authorities in the United States, European Union and other regions.

“This is a very important milestone in our biosimilars journey. The successful completion and positive outcome of these clinical studies highlights our capability for global clinical development of biosimilar products for highly regulated and global markets,” Dr Reddy’s global head of biologics Jayanth Sridhar said.

