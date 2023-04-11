 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Delhi logs 980 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest since August 20 last year

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

The national capital also reported two more COVID-19 deaths, the bulletin said. However, it added that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.

Representative image

Delhi logged 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 percent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The national capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said. However, it added that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.

The coronavirus fresh cases emerged out of the 3,772 tests conducted the previous day.

On August 20 last, Delhi had recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show