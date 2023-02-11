English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    COVID-19 has significant impact on liver, study at Mumbai civic hospital finds

    As many as 46 percent of patients (who took part in the study) had liver abnormalities caused by the coronavirus, overuse of experimental and potentially dangerous drugs early in the pandemic, and critically low oxygen levels, the study found.

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
    A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 swab test (Representative image)

    A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 swab test (Representative image)

    COVID-19 can have a significant impact on the liver, besides respiratory and other vital systems, a study by a civic-run hospital in Mumbai has shown.

    The study by the Gastroenterology department of BYL Nair Hospital, which was among the main hospitals earmarked for treating coronavirus patients in the city, found that almost half the participants had developed liver abnormalities.

    The report was recently published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, a publication of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

    As many as 46 percent of patients (who took part in the study) had liver abnormalities caused by the coronavirus, overuse of experimental and potentially dangerous drugs early in the pandemic, and critically low oxygen levels, it said.