Chief of Stop TB Partnership lauds India’s commitment to eradicate disease by 2025

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

The union government, under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), aims to strategically reduce the TB burden in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director, Stop TB Partnership

India is on the road to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, as envisaged by the government of India, said Lucica Ditiu, the chief of Stop TB Partnership, an entity of the United Nations Office for Project Services, which works with stakeholders around the world to eradicate the disease.

Ditiu, who is in India ahead of World TB Day on March 24, spoke to Moneycontrol on India’s goal of TB eradication and also on the commitment of the government to fight drug-resistant tuberculosis in the country.