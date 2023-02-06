 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Centre incentivizing R&D a positive step to encourage investment in innovation, says C.S. Muralidharan of Sun Pharma

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 06, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Sun Pharma says it has a very clear strategic intent to invest in its specialty business in core therapeutic areas. 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has praised the Union government’s decision to create centres of excellence to encourage innovation in pharma Research and Development (R& D).

The scheme will foster innovation development and increase investment opportunities in the pharma sector, C.S. Muralidharan, Group Chief Financial Officer, told Moneycontrol.

“It's a heartening to see the announcements incentivising research and development and the government encouraging R&D investment. It's a positive step as it will encourage the industry to invest in R&D, but to know more we will have to wait for the fine print and understand what's exactly the implementation and what other contours of the framework are,” Muralidharan said.

Also read: FM Sitharaman unveils new programme to promote innovation in pharma