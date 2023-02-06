Centre incentivizing R&D a positive step to encourage investment in innovation, says C.S. Muralidharan of Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has praised the Union government’s decision to create centres of excellence to encourage innovation in pharma Research and Development (R& D).

The scheme will foster innovation development and increase investment opportunities in the pharma sector, C.S. Muralidharan, Group Chief Financial Officer, told Moneycontrol.

“It's a heartening to see the announcements incentivising research and development and the government encouraging R&D investment. It's a positive step as it will encourage the industry to invest in R&D, but to know more we will have to wait for the fine print and understand what's exactly the implementation and what other contours of the framework are,” Muralidharan said.

When asked about Sun pharma’s own R&D not touching the intended target of revenue set by the firm, Muralidharan said that in the current fiscal year, the company had invested 5.3 percent of consolidated revenue in R&D.

“However, for Q3 we are at 6 percent of revenue. We expect the fourth quarter R&D spend to continue the momentum…it's difficult to pinpoint the exact number for the full year, but our endeavor has been to strengthen our R&D spend,” he added.

Sun Pharmaceutical has posted a 5.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the third quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 to Rs 2,166 crore, riding on sales in India and the US and an uptick in the global specialty drugs portfolio.

“This consolidated revenue growth was contributed by strong performance from the global specialty business, India and emerging markets,” Muralidharan said.

Commenting on future strategies, Muralidharan said Sun Pharma had a very clear strategic intent to invest in its specialty business in the core therapeutic areas.

“We really want to invest in the space of the core areas of dermatology, ophthalmology and build a portfolio in US and other global markets and gain momentum,” he added.

Working with US FDA on Halol Facility

Commenting on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action against its facility in Halol, Gujarat, the Group CFO said the company was working on the remediation process. He didn’t share a specific timeline as to when the manufacturing facility in Halol will be functional.

The US drug regulator has issued a warning letter to Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to comply with written procedures to prevent microbiological contamination of drugs manufactured at the plant.

“At this point of time, we are not able to give a specific timeline as to when the site will come back. However, we are working internally and with regulators to bring the site as quickly as possible to the compliant status,” he added.

In the warning letter, the FDA had highlighted a series of lapses at Sun Pharma’s Gujarat plant, which has been put on an import alert list by the US drug regulator.

The FDA inspected Sun Pharma’s Halol plant from April 26 to May 9, 2022.

On an earnings call with investors, Sun Pharma said thdre will be a certain amount of consulting and remediation costs associated with the bringing the halal facility back to compliance status.

“There may also be some new investments which may be required, but that's part of the remediation process,” Muralidharan said, adding the import alert on the Halol facility doesn’t have a major impact on consolidated revenue in the US market.