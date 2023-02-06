English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Centre incentivizing R&D a positive step to encourage investment in innovation, says C.S. Muralidharan of Sun Pharma

    Sun Pharma says it has a very clear strategic intent to invest in its specialty business in core therapeutic areas. 

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 06, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has praised the Union government’s decision to create centres of excellence to encourage innovation in pharma Research and Development (R& D).

    The scheme will foster innovation development and increase investment opportunities in the pharma sector, C.S. Muralidharan, Group Chief Financial Officer, told Moneycontrol.

    “It's a heartening to see the announcements incentivising research and development and the government encouraging R&D investment. It's a positive step as it will encourage the industry to invest in R&D, but to know more we will have to wait for the fine print and understand what's exactly the implementation and what other contours of the framework are,” Muralidharan said.

    Also read: FM Sitharaman unveils new programme to promote innovation in pharma