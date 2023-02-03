 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cancer therapy shifting from patient-fitting treatment to treatment-fitting patient model: Novartis India MD

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 03, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

The oncology market in India is estimated to grow by $734.18 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 13 percent. With progress in faster and less expensive gene sequencing, precision medicine is starting to be used more often, most notably in the treatment of lung cancer, says Amitabh Dube.

Amitabh Dube is the country president and managing director at Novartis India. Prior to his stint with Novartis in various positions, Dube had worked with Roche, another Swiss pharmaceutical company, as business director of the oncology business unit. In this chat with Moneycontrol, he talks about the present and future state of cancer therapy, ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4. Edited excerpts:

Are there any drugs or therapeutics that Novartis is looking to launch in India in the coming months?

At Novartis, we are committed to reimagining cancer care and are continuously pushing the limits of science to develop innovative therapies that can provide a potential cure to cancer.

We are developing new therapies for a range of common and rare cancers, investing in diverse technology platforms, and experimenting with combination approaches. These therapies have the potential to be new foundations for cancer care in areas with great unmet needs. For the past two decades, we have led the growth of targeted therapies in cancer and revolutionised oncology research.