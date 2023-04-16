 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cancer and a bespoke therapy: Immuneel Therapeutics COO Dr Arun Anand weighs in

Jayanthi Madhukar
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru is creating inroads in T-Cell therapy. We look at Immuneel’s goals and check out the latest on T cells.

Immuneel Therapeutics chief operating officer Arun Anand.

In terms of sheer wizardry, the T-cell therapy technically deserves the prize. In order to “vanish” or cure the cancer, usually certain types of blood cancer, the treatment involves removing the T cells (cells in the bone marrow which are part of the immune system), white blood cells that fight viruses, from the patient’s blood and genetically engineering them to fight the cancer and then infusing the modified cells into the patient’s blood circulation. The therapy technically is so efficient that the T cells remain constantly vigil even though the cancer is gone.

The complexity is mindboggling and so are the side effects of the treatment which need a range of strategies to deal with them. For instance, if the modified T cells are taught to recognise B cells (if the cancer involves the B cells which are the antibody-forming cells of the immune system) and destroy them, then even when the cancer is gone, the modified T cells will continue to be the sentinels and systematically destroy the good B cells. No cancer but no B cells remain as well. The cured patient would need immunoglobulin infusions for the rest of their lives.

Apart from the complexity of the treatment and the specific infrastructure needed, the therapy is expensive and so, in countries where the majority may not be able to afford it, it has yet to catch on. The glad tiding is that this therapy is now under way in Bengaluru, a first for the nation. Immuneel Therapeutics was founded in December 2018 with a purpose to accelerate development of advanced cell and gene therapies and provide those to patients in India keeping affordability in mind.

Its founders are Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (founder and chairperson of Biocon), Dr Kush Parmar (founder of Boston-based 5AM Ventures) and Pulitzer Prize-winning cancer doctor and researcher Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee. On his last visit to the city to launch his latest book The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human (2022), he had spoken about Immuneel, noting India’s first integrated state-of-the-art cell therapy R&D and manufacturing facility which is now fully functioning while building the ecosystem needed to build novel and innovative cell therapy assets.