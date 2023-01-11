 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Medtech sector hopes for increased R&D allocation, enhanced testing facilities to boost exports 

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

In the Budget 2023, the industry expects Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate funds for advanced medical testing facilities pending completion

The medical technology industry leaders are counting on the Centre to increase the ambit of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost Research and Development in the Budget 2023 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director of Wipro-GE Healthcare, called for the formalisation of a medical devices policy for facilitating self-reliance and exports.

“Over recent years, the government has spurred efforts to support local R&D and manufacturing for the MedTech sector by setting up Medical Device Parks and implementing PLI schemes. We anticipate expansion of the PLI scheme for the MedTech Sector with adequate flexibility integrated in the scheme to address the ever-evolving market dynamics to truly make Indian domestic manufacturing globally competitive,” Subramanyam said.

He said rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the MedTech sector, extending zero rating and schemes like remissions of duties and taxes on exported products for export-oriented units and Electronic Hardware Technology Parks will provide impetus to local manufacturing for domestic use and overseas shipments.

Vishwaprasad Alva, founder and Managing Director of Skanray Technologies, expects the Finance Minister to allocate funds for advanced test facilities pending completion.