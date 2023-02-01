GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Trends
Health
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047
Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
India has the highest burden of the blood disorder after Nigeria
Students take part in a tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh. SCD is widespread among the tribal population in India.
Sumi Sukanya Dutta
TAGS:
#Budget 2023
#healthcare
#scheduled tribes
#Sickle cell anemia
#union budget 2023
first published: Feb 1, 2023 12:15 pm