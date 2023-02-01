English
    Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047

    India has the highest burden of the blood disorder after Nigeria

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    February 01, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
    Students take part in a tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh. SCD is widespread among the tribal population in India.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced in the Budget 2023 that a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched by the government.

    This will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in tribal areas and collaborations between central institutions and state governments.

    Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), a genetic condition, is widespread among the tribal population in India where about 1 in 86 births among scheduled tribes have SCD, as per government statistics.

    The disease, typically, affects haemoglobin (responsible for carrying oxygen in the body) in red blood cells, which can result in morbidity and mortality via distinct pathways. Therefore, an early detection and treatment of SDC is of utmost importance for improved health conditions as a nation.