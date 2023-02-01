 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Health continues to be on backburner, allocations increase by meagre 12%

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 01, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

While the health ministry had received a 16 percent hike last year, the rise of a mere 12 percent this year may barely cover the inflation

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated Rs 89, 155 crores in Union Budget FY24, marking a rise of a meagre 12.6 percent as compared to the revised Budget estimate for FY 23.

The Health Ministry received a 16 percent hike in last year's Budget. The health allocation hike of 12 percent this year is barely likely to cover the effects of inflation.

For the upcoming financial year, Rs 86,175 crore has been allocated to the department of health and family welfare while Rs 2,980 crore has been allocated to the department of health research.

In the ongoing fiscal, the budget spent on the department of health and family welfare is Rs 76, 370 while Rs 2,775 crore had been marked for the department of health research.