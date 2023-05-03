 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Benefits of sandalwood: Drink it, spray it, or slap it on your body to beat summer's side-effects

Nivi Shrivastava
May 03, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Benefits of sandalwood: From beauty remedies to aromatherapy, it is one of the most prized natural resources. Discover the benefits of sandalwood and how you can harness its power to beat the summer heat.

sandalwood is known to have anti-aging properties and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (Image: Canva)

Sandalwood is a versatile plant with numerous benefits and is highly sought after in summer for its natural cooling and healing properties. Some of the most well-known benefits of sandalwood include its ability to reduce inflammation, improve skin health, enhance mental clarity, and relaxation, and boost immunity. It has numerous benefits when it comes to beauty, aromatherapy, and consumption, which also makes it one of the most expensive trees in the world.

Here’s how to make the best use of this fragrant wood to beat the heat.

In the Indian market, there are two main varieties available - Indian Sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian Sandalwood (Santalum spicatum). Indian Sandalwood is more commonly used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine and is considered to be the superior variety due to its high oil content, informs celebrity dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane, founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai. “In terms of beauty, sandalwood is known to have anti-aging properties and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be used as a natural remedy for acne and blemishes. Sandalwood oil can be used as a natural perfume or added to bath water for a relaxing and fragrant soak. It can be used in a variety of ways for various ailments as well. For instance, it can be used to treat skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Sandalwood paste can also be applied to the forehead to relieve headaches and migraines. Additionally, inhaling sandalwood oil can help alleviate anxiety, stress, and insomnia,” she says.

Sandalwood paste can also be applied to the forehead to relieve headaches and migraines (Image: Canva)