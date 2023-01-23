 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Avatar’ movie technology can help monitor rare diseases, experts find

Jan 23, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

Motion capture suits used in 'Avatar' can be significant in patient care, show two studies by UK-based experts.

James Cameron's Avatar films have not just revolutionised cinema, they are contributing to medical research too.

A team of researchers from the United Kingdom has adapted the motion capture technology used in Avatar to predict the progression of movement-impairing diseases, the BBC reported. Avatar released in 2009. Its sequel, Avatar : The Way of Water, came out in 2022.

The Avatar technology makes use of special suits equipped with sensors to record the movements of actors, who are to be shown on screen as fictional humanoids.

Once their movements are recorded using the suits, they are transferred to a software to achieve motion in real-time.