 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

American cancer patient developed ‘uncontrollable’ Irish accent after diagnosis, experts say

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

The man neither visited Ireland in his life nor had any recorded Irish background, according to a research paper published in the top medical journal The BMJ.

What caused a rare speech disorder in a cancer patient? (Representational image)

An American cancer patient developed an "uncontrollable" Irish accent while in treatment, despite never having visited Ireland or having an Irish background, according to a paper published in the leading medical journal The BMJ.

The man, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, showed symptoms consistent with Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS), the authors of the study said.

"He presented with an uncontrollable ‘Irish brogue’ accent. He had no neurological examination abnormalities, psychiatric history or MRI of the brain abnormalities at symptom onset," they added.

The patient, who later died of his ailment, belonged to North Carolina. He had lived in England in his 20s but was never reported to have spoken in a foreign accent.