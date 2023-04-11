 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adar Poonawalla advises elderly to mask up, take Covovax booster as COVID cases rise

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Proposing the uptake of newly approved COVID vaccine, the CEO of Serum Institute said Omicron XBB & its variants can be severe for the elderly.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute India (SII)

Adar Poonawalla recommended that the elderly in India should use masks and consider taking Covovax as a booster dose, as the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country reached a six-month high.

Poonawalla emphasised that the Omicron variant and its variants could be severe for the elderly, and he suggested that they take precautions by wearing masks and getting vaccinated with Covovax.

He also stated that Covovax is effective against all variants and has been approved in both the United States and Europe. The Covovax vaccine is now available on the COWIN app, according to Poonawalla.

The tweet from Serum Institute of India’s (SII) CEO came a day after the union health ministry approved the inclusion of Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults.

The green signal from Health Ministry paves the way for Covovax to be administered in individuals who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.