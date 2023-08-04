200 nutraceutical, health supplement product samples found non-compliant with food safety standards

The FSSAI carries out awareness drives through exhibitions or fairs and other outreach activities at various events.

Around 200 samples of nutraceutical and health supplement products sold in the market were found non-compliant with food safety legislation standards and action was taken as per appropriate penal provisions, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on March 7 directed food safety commissioners of states and Union territories, central licensing authorities and regional directors to conduct a special drive for nutraceutical and health supplement products sold in the market that are not in compliance with rules under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act.

"During the said enforcement drive, 1,326 samples were lifted across the country and 1,229 were sent to laboratories for testing. As per the reports received, 202 samples have been found non-compliant to respective food product standards and action has been taken as per the penal provisions under the FSS Act," Mandaviya said.

Based on the information made available by the states and UTs, in the 2022-23 fiscal, 38,053 civil cases and 4,817 criminal cases were registered in connection with non-confirming food samples, he said. The samples included protein powders and dietary supplements. In 2021-22, 28,906 civil cases and 4,946 criminal cases were registered.

The implementation and enforcement of provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations, primarily lie with the state and UT governments. To ensure compliance with these provisions, state and UT governments take up surveillance, monitoring and inspection activities. Samples of food items, including protein powder and dietary supplements, are drawn by state food safety officers and sent to the laboratories recognised by the FSSAI for analysis.

In cases where samples are found to be non-conforming with the provisions of the Act, recourse is taken to penal provisions under it, Mandaviya said. The FSSAI has taken several steps to create awareness among consumers about safety from all sorts of adulterated and spurious food items, including dietary supplements, he stated.

Mobile food testing vans called Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) have been introduced not only to take testing facilities to the remotest corners of the country but also to serve as vehicles for creating awareness regarding food safety and hygiene practices. It has created a Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test (DART) booklet, which is a compilation of common quick tests for the detection of food adulterants at home.

Besides, the FSSAI carries out awareness drives through exhibitions or fairs and other outreach activities at various events, Mandaviya said. The FSSAI’s lesson plan booklet "Food Safety Guidebook for Teachers" provides detailed information on how to conduct the different tests for food adulteration and is mapped across the curriculum of the particular grade.

It also creates awareness among consumers on how to read food labels correctly. This along with a dedicated playlist on "How to check for adulteration" is available in the form of videos on FSSAI’s social media channels, the minister said.