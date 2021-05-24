MARKET NEWS

Zydus Cadila launches breast cancer treatment drug Ujvira

The company has launched Trastuzumab Emtansine, the first antibody drug conjugate (ADC) biosimilar and a highly effective drug for treating both early and advanced HER2 positive breast cancer, under the brand name Ujvira, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI
May 24, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST
Representative image

Zydus Cadila on Monday launched Ujvira, a drug used for treatment of breast cancer.

"In a step that can significantly reduce treatment cost by almost 80 percent, the drug is being offered at Rs 32,495 for a 100 mg vial. The current MRP of existing Trastuzumab Emtansine drug is Rs 1,59,225 for 100 mg vial. Ujvira will be available in two strengths, 100 mg and 160 mg," the company added.

Zydus Cadila said HER2 positive breast cancer is considered an aggressive form and constitutes 20 to 25 percent of all breast cancers.

Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare the launch of Ujvira reinforces the innovation capabilities that India has to be able to create complex therapies like ADCs and Zydus' ongoing commitment to offer breakthroughs backed by science and innovation.

Trastuzumab Emtansine ADC biosimilar is a developmental breakthrough due to its complexity in manufacturing and similarity assays.
TAGS: #breast cancer #Business #Health #Zydus Cadila
first published: May 24, 2021 11:13 am

