Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic HIV infection treatment tablets

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

July 02, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
Representative image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets used for treatment of HIV infection.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

The drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection. It helps to decrease the amount of HIV in one's body so that the immune system can work better, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Close
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus group were trading at Rs 639.95 per scrip on BSE, up 0.18 percent from its previous close.
TAGS: #Business #Health #USFDA #Zydus Cadila
first published: Jul 2, 2021 02:49 pm

