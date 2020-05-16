App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic Droxidopa capsules

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, Zydus Cadila added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market generic Droxidopa capsules.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Droxidopa capsules in the strengths of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

Close

Droxidopa is used to treat symptoms of low blood pressure when standing caused by a certain medical condition, Zydus Cadila said.

related news

The group now has 290 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Health #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Donald Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO, no decision made

Donald Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO, no decision made

Noida Metro restart plan: Aarogya Setu app, body temp below 37.8 C must for passengers

Noida Metro restart plan: Aarogya Setu app, body temp below 37.8 C must for passengers

Experts welcome FM's fourth tranche of stimulus announcements, say immediate impact may be limited

Experts welcome FM's fourth tranche of stimulus announcements, say immediate impact may be limited

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.