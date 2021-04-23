MARKET NEWS

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market anti-arrhythmic drug

Propafenone is known as an anti-arrhythmic drug. It works by blocking the activity of certain electrical signals in the heart that can cause an irregular heartbeat.

PTI
April 23, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market anti-arrhythmic drug Propafenone Hydrochloride extended release tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Propafenone Hydrochloride extended release capsules USP in strengths 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg, Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare group, said in a BSE filing.

The company said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the special economic zone (SEZ), Ahmedabad .

The group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 558.75 apiece on BSE.
first published: Apr 23, 2021 11:11 am

