MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for the exciting discussion on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for breast cancer treatment drug

Fulvestrant injection is used alone or in combination with other drugs to treat a certain type of hormone receptor positive, advanced breast cancer (breast cancer that depends on hormones such as estrogen to grow) or breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body in women who have experienced menopause.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Fulvestrant Injection, used in the treatment of breast cancer.

Fulvestrant injection is used alone or in combination with other drugs to treat a certain type of hormone receptor positive, advanced breast cancer (breast cancer that depends on hormones such as estrogen to grow) or breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body in women who have experienced menopause.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per single-dose pre-filled syringe, the company said in a statement.

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Zydus Biologics, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Health #Zydus Cadila
first published: Jul 30, 2021 03:12 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.