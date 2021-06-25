MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval for generic cancer drug

The Ahmedabad-based drug maker has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the injection in the strengths of 100mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1000 mg/vial, single-dose vials, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI
June 25, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Pemetrexed injection, used to treat certain kinds of cancers, in the American market.

The Ahmedabad-based drug maker has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the injection in the strengths of 100mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1000 mg/vial, single-dose vials, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Pemetrexed is used to treat certain types of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma. It is a chemotherapy drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

The drug will be manufactured at the formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, the drug maker noted.

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, it added.

Close

Zydus Cadila discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide.

Cadila Healthcare is the group's listed entity.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Health #Zydus Cadila
first published: Jun 25, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.