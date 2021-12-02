ZyCov-D vaccine to be initially supplied to 7 states including Maharashtra, Bengal: Report

Representative image

ZyCov-D, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila, would initially be introduced in seven states, news agency Reuters reported on December 2.

The seven states include West Bengal and Maharashtra, the report added. The five other states where the vaccine would be initially supplied was not specified at the time of writing this report.

Cadila, in accordance with the Centre's order, is expected to supply a total of one crore ZyCov-D doses to the central government by end of this month.

The vaccine is being procured by the Centre at a price of Rs 265 per dose, excluding the cost of jet applicator and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Also Read | ZyCov-D: Zydus Cadila's 3-dose needle-free COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,128

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Notably, ZyCov-D would be administered to the beneficiaries in three doses, after a gap of 28 days each.

The vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator, called PharmaJet, instead of traditional syringes. The applicator will cost Rs 93 per dose.

"Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine, to the Government of India at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST," Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

According to the price break up, a single dose of the vaccine will be made available to the Centre at Rs 376 which includes the cost of the jet applicator and GST, taking the price of 3-dose jab to Rs 1,128.

The vaccine maker said that the pricing has been decided in consultation with the Centre.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the COVID-19 virus.

According to Cadila, the vaccine has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for at least three months.

ZyCoV-D had in August received nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency use on those aged 12 years and above.