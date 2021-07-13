Zika virus | Two more cases detected in Kerala, tally reaches 21

Representative image

Two more cases of Zika virus were confirmed in Kerala on July 13 taking the infection tally to 21.

The state health minister Veena George said both the cases are from Thiruvananthapuram suburbs.

A 35-year-old resident of Poonthura and a 41-year-old resident of Sasthamangalam, she said.

"With this, 21 Zika virus cases are confirmed in the state," George confirmed.

The first case of Zika virus was reported in the state on July 8 after a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Parasala in Thiruvananthapuram district was tested positive for Zika virus. Later, 14 more people were added to the list.

Earlier, on July 12, a 73-year-old woman had also tested positive for Zika virus bringing the toll to 19.

Health Minister Veena George had said the virus was detected in a sample sent to a Coimbatore-based laboratory by a private hospital where the woman was being treated.

At the same time, five samples was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit at Alappuzha tested negative for the virus, George said.

On Sunday, three people, including a toddler, were found infected with Zika, following which the government arranged 2,100 test kits for testing facilities at four medical colleges in the state.

The Minister on Sunday had said that hospitals had been instructed to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain.

The testing facilities have been arranged at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical colleges and at NIV, Alappuzha.