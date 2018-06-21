World record yoga session held in Rajasthan's Kota

Rajasthan witnessed a world record by conducting the largest yoga session to mark the International Yoga Day at Kota where over one lakh people performed yogic exercises.

Yoga guru Ramdev conducted the yoga session attended by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, ministers, officers and local people at RAC ground in the presence of two officials from the Guinness World Records.

After the Yoga session, the officials presented the Guinness World Records certificate mentioning “The largest yoga lesson was achieved by Government of Rajasthan, Patanjali Yogpeeth and District Administration at Kota (all India), at Kota, Rajasthan, India on 21 June 2018.”

A total of 1.05 lakh people conducted yoga together at RAC ground in Kota. The record was created at 1.05 lakh and the counting of participants was still going on as it was estimated that nearly 2 lakh people were present for the mass yoga camp.

The numbers were counted through set standard and drone cameras.

The previous record was that of 55, 524 people performing yoga in Mysore in 2017.

Executive officers in India on behalf of the Guinness Book of World Record -- Swapneel and Ribika from London -- presented the certificate of world record to Raje and Ramdev.

The yoga camp started at 5 am and 15 yoga exercises of protocol for world record were performed from 6.30 am to 7 am.

The participants performed 15 yoga exercise in the protocol for half an hour. 15 protocol yoga exercises included five kinds of Pranayam and yoga positions.

On the occasion, the chief minister also announced setting up of a yoga center at district headquarters.

She also called upon the people to include yoga in their daily lifestyle and routine to stay healthy and happy.

“Sound health keeps one happy and jolly. Yoga would usher the country to be the vishva guru once again,” the chief minister said and announced setting up of a yog center in every headquarter of the state where an Acharaya can teach yoga to the people.

She also asked Ramdev to set up an Accharayakulam in Kota.

A total of 4, 500 inspectors were deputed to keep a close eye over the Yoga performance.

'Yoga roots out all bad habits and tendencies from the body and soul,” Ramdev said on this occasion while stressing on need to embrace in life three yog mantras -- determination, hard work and good nature.

State Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf, Agriculture Minister Phrabhulal Saini, MP Om Birla and Dushyant Singh along with the other MLAs, chief secretary DB Gupta and DGP OP Galhotra were present on the occasion.