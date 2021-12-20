World Economic Forum annual meet 2022 deferred amid Omicron scare

A sign is pictured at the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)

The World Economic Forum has decided to postpone its 2022 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in view of the new coronavirus variant Omicron and the uncertainty that looms large due to its rapid spread.

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum was set to take place in Davos-Klosters in Switzerland between January 17 and 21, 2022. It has now been deferred and is expected to be held in early summer.

The step was taken to ensure the good health and safety of everyone involved in physical meetings including participants, collaborators, and the host community.

A statement released by the World Economic Forum read that it will “defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak”.

The statement added: “The Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels.”

“Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.”

Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum said: “The deferral of the annual meeting will not prevent progress through the continued digital convening of leaders from business, government, and civil society.”

He added: “Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”

In the meantime, the participants will instead take part in a headline series of State of the World sessions that would bring together global leaders online to focus on finding solutions to the most pressing challenges the world is facing at the moment.