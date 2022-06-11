English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Woman who contracted STD in insured car awarded over $5 million in damages

    The woman, from Missouri in the US, claimed her partner had negligently infected her with HPV, and that his policy covered her for "injuries and losses."

    AFP
    June 11, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    A US woman who contracted a sexually transmitted disease from her partner during romantic encounters in his car has been awarded $5.2 million in damages from his vehicle insurance company.

    The woman in the state of Missouri successfully claimed her partner had negligently infected her with HPV, and that his policy covered her for "injuries and losses."

    Referred to in court documents only as M.O., the woman had requested an award of $9.9 million, before an arbitrator determined a sum of $5.2 million would cover her "damages and injuries."

    "Insured should have disclosed his diagnosis to M.O. prior to the sexual activity that occurred, but he did not," found the arbitrator.

    GEICO, the insurer, had rejected the woman's initial settlement offer, and last year contested the award, but it was upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals this week.

    Close

    Related stories

    Human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the United States, and high-risk strains can cause cancer. There is a vaccine against it.

    In her initial settlement offer, the woman said she had contracted HPV during unprotected sexual encounters in her partner's vehicle in late 2017 despite him "having knowledge of his condition."

    The arbitrator found that her partner had "been told that his throat cancer tumor was diagnosed as HPV positive."

    The woman requested compensation for "past and future medical expenses," as well as "past and future mental and physical pain and suffering."

    Reports of the ruling quickly went viral on social media, prompting humor as well as outrage.

    "Crazy damages claims like this are a big part of why car insurance costs so much," tweeted Elon Musk.

    "It should be possible to sue law firms for pursuing insane damages claims."
    AFP
    Tags: #Health #HPV #Missouri
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 09:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.