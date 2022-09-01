English
    US woman says she is 'allergic to gravity', spends entire days in bed, faints repeatedly

    The 28-year-old suffers from postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) -- a condition that causes an abnormal increase in heart rate after sitting up or standing.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    Lyndsi Johnson, 28, documents her struggles in Instagram and TikTok videos.

    A US woman is in the spotlight for her struggle with a chronic illness, that she describes as an "allergy to gravity".

    Lyndsi Johnson, a 28-year-old former US Navy mechanic, has said that she cannot stand for even a few minutes without fainting and spends nearly entire days in bed, according to The Independent.

    Johnson has been diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) -- a condition that causes an abnormal increase in heart rate after sitting up or standing.

    When a person stands up, gravity pulls some of their blood to their belly, hands and feet. When that happens, blood vessels become narrow and there is a slight increase in heart rate so that blood flow to the heart and brain is maintained, the UK's National Health Service says.

    In healthy persons, the autonomic nervous system does this normally but in people with postural tachycardia syndrome, the system does not work properly.

    "There's a drop in blood supply to the heart and brain when you become upright and the heart races to compensate for this," NHS says.

    Experts say self-care measures can help manage  PoTS symptom. If they don't work, patients are advised to take medicines.

    Johnson has been prescribed betablockers by doctors. She said they have helped with nausea and reduced her fainting episodes, The Independent reported.

    The 28-year-old documents her struggles in Instagram and TikTok videos. She describes her condition as debilitating.

    “I’m allergic to gravity --it sounds crazy but it’s true," she was quoted as saying by The Independent.  “I still can’t really do anything. I can’t do chores and James (her partner) has to cook, clean and help me shower and wash myself.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:08 pm
