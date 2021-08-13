MARKET NEWS

English
Wockhardt inks pact to produce, supply Sputnik vaccine to Dubai-based firm

The Mumbai-based firm has entered into an agreement with Enso and Human Vaccine LLC , a wholly owned unit of the management company of RDIF to manufacture and supply Sputnik V, Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
August 13, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Drug maker Wockhardt on Friday said it has inked a pact with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare and a subsidiary of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik.

The Mumbai-based firm has entered into an agreement with Enso and Human Vaccine LLC , a wholly owned unit of the management company of RDIF to manufacture and supply Sputnik V, Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

Subject to requisite approvals and other conditions, upon successful technology transfer from Human Vaccine LLC, the company will manufacture and supply to Enso up to 620 million doses of the Sputnik V and the Sputnik Light vaccines, it added.

"The term of the agreement is up to June 2023 for the contract manufacturing of up to 620 million doses of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light,” Wockhardt noted.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination.

Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6 percent as per an article published in the medical journal Lancet.

Wockhardt shares were trading 5.54 percent up at Rs 516.40 apiece on BSE.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #Business #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Dubai #Enso Healthcare #Health #Sputnik #Wockhardt
first published: Aug 13, 2021 12:34 pm

