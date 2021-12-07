With ‘Poora Tika Laga’, Sanjeevani Once Again Picks The Baton To Fight Against COVID-19

Since the first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in India in January 2020, the nation has been at war with the lethal virus. Hit by two devastating waves, the only way to combat emerging variants of coronavirus is to immunise citizens with a mass vaccination program. Given the country’s population, vaccinating everyone came with its own challenges.

India’s vaccination programme that began on 16 January 2021 was dawdled by myths and misconception around the vaccine. To fasten the pace of mass vaccination and to ensure that each of India’s eligible population gets the ‘Shot of Life’, Federal Bank and Network18 embarked on ‘Sanjeevani: A Shot Of Life’ campaign. Launched on World Health Day, the initiative aimed at increasing awareness about and delivering relevant and important information about the COVID-19 vaccine to every Indian.

Betting on awareness as the only way to fight deep rooted vaccine hesitancy in the countryside, the campaign launched Sanjeevani Gaadi that travelled to every village in the five of the worst-affected Indian districts. Carrying out awareness activities in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik and Guntur, the vehicle has travelled to remote areas in these districts and conducted awareness drives to spread vaccine responsiveness across rural areas.

The campaign volunteers known as Sanjeevani Champions have not only been providing knowledge and creating awareness about the importance of the vaccine but also been clearing away apprehensions around it. In addition to busting myths and sensitising rural populace about COVID-19 vaccines and protocols, people were ferried to nearest vaccination camps safely with the support of NGO partner, United Way Mumbai. A significant number of vaccination registrations have been facilitated through kiosks implemented to reach a larger number of people and help them through the registration process. In a span of 8 months, Sanjeevani has been instrumental in facilitating mass vaccination in India’s hinterland. Through its mass awareness programs, Sanjeevani has sensitised millions of people countrywide.

Network18 and Federal Bank are celebrating the success of the expedition with a four-hour long telethon on 12th Dec’21. To ascertain complete win over the virus, the telethon marks voices #pooratikalaga to encourage people to get both the vaccine doses.

While India has already immunized 50% of the eligible population against COVID-19, the battle is still half won. With ‘Poora Tika Laga’ as the theme of the telethon, Sanjeevani once again picks the baton to lead the battle against deadly coronavirus.

Follow the campaign and stay with us for further details.