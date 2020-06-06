App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With more than 80,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on the road to overtake China's official tally

With over 45,000 cases of COVID-19, Mumbai alone accounts for over half of Maharashtra's case burden.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra breached the 80,000-mark on June 6, with as many as 2,849 people having lost their lives to the virulent outbreak- the highest death toll in the country.

The state may soon overtake the official tally of China (around 84,000 cases). Over 35,000 people have been cured and discharged in Maharashtra even as it continues to record new infections each day.

This comes amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across India, with the country inching towards a daily number of 10,000 infections.

Close

India has overtaken Italy to become the country with the world's sixth-biggest outbreak. With over 2.36 lakh reported infections, India now has fewer infections than only the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

related news

Read More | India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms

With over 45,000 cases of COVID-19, Mumbai alone accounts for over half of Maharashtra's case burden.

On June 4, the Maharashtra government amended the coronavirus lockdown relaxations to allow inter-district transport within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This comes after the state had earlier announced its decision to extend the lockdown until June 30. It has also issued revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions. The state government has called the gradual opening of activities in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, 'Mission Begin Again'.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE to come up with 'reduced', rationalised syllabus in a month's time

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE to come up with 'reduced', rationalised syllabus in a month's time

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.