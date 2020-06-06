With more than 80,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on the road to overtake China's official tally

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra breached the 80,000-mark on June 6, with as many as 2,849 people having lost their lives to the virulent outbreak- the highest death toll in the country.

The state may soon overtake the official tally of China (around 84,000 cases). Over 35,000 people have been cured and discharged in Maharashtra even as it continues to record new infections each day.

This comes amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across India, with the country inching towards a daily number of 10,000 infections.

India has overtaken Italy to become the country with the world's sixth-biggest outbreak. With over 2.36 lakh reported infections, India now has fewer infections than only the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

With over 45,000 cases of COVID-19, Mumbai alone accounts for over half of Maharashtra's case burden.

