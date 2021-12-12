With Fresh Ideas & New Initiatives, India’s Largest Immunisation Campaign Drives Vaccine Uptake

For vaccination coverage to be 100% in a country with the world's largest and most diverse population, the key challenge was to identify ways to ensure vaccine equity across geographies. The task of maximizing uptake for the new vaccine, rumours around which have been rampant, educating people, increasing awareness, and endorsement from influencers were the few strategies that could have worked in persuading masses to get inoculated.

To help the nation respond to the pandemic through mass immunisation, Network18 and Federal Bank proactively came together to drive India’s largest vaccination drive, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life. With NGO Partner United Way Mumbai & Health partner Apollo 24*7, the campaign went on a mission to build confidence in vaccines through awareness and education programs to manage misinformation-led myths.

Addressing issues of vaccine eagerness and vaccine hesitancy, the campaign has helped propagate verified information on the vaccine and reiterated the need to continue adherence to the COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Coming up with innovative ways to reach out to people, Sanjeevani has been offering novel interventions to convince people to get vaccinated.

Sanjeevani’s Innovative Approach to Spread Vaccine Awareness

Through consistent information using multiple communication channels, Sanjeevani has been encouraging people to get the jab voluntarily. Emphasising vaccine awareness, the campaign has rolled out phase-wise initiatives to fast-pace inoculation drive. From melodious campaign anthem to information on wheels, Sanjeevani has augmented the immunization drive and built vaccine confidence in the interiors of the country.

Sanjeevani Gaadi: To reach out to areas that lack digital connect and help individuals from villages and low-income communities with vaccine awareness and registration, Sanjeevani van took the campaign on wheels. Reaching to the grass root level, Sanjeevani Gaadi reached out to all the villages of the five worstly COVID-affected districts and facilitated thousands of registrations. The vehicle has reached thousands of villages and sensitized lakhs of people around the country.

Sanjeevani Anthem: To amplify the campaigns message countrywide, Sanjeevani launched its anthem ‘#TikaLagayaKya’ on 21st June’21. The three-minute anthem showcases frontline warriors along with citizens tuning into “Jab apni bari aaye, tika laga'' to inspire people to get inoculated.

Sanjeevani Champions: Sensitising people and influencing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour besides reaching out to people with caregiving, donations, and necessary items, there have been numerous warriors who braved the fear of COVID-19 infection and came out to help people. These volunteers for their significant contribution to the initiative are called Sanjeevani Champions. The Sanjeevani champions are the every-day face of the campaign working relentlessly to drive the fight against COVID-19.

Influencer Endorsement: Pooling in influencers who are well respected, and have community connect to endorse the vaccine, Sanjeevani proliferated the vaccine information and awareness. From national influencers to regional celebrities, eminent personalities have joined the campaign to persuade the public to get jabbed.

Telethon: With India’s first telethon on COVID-19 vaccine, Network18 and Federal Bank will urge people to get both the vaccine shots by shouting out “Poora Tika Lagao” along with prominent personalities and renowned celebrities and influencers. The telethon will be a grand convergence of the campaign to intensify the message on the urgent need for full vaccination amidst the threat of Omicron.

The 4-hour telethon will be aired on Sunday, 12th December at 12 pm onwards. Stay with us for details.