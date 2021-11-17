With COVID under control, Madhya Pradesh govt eases restrictions; check details

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With the coronavirus cases in the state under control, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to lift all COVID-19- related restrictions, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on November 17.

"Now that COVID-19 is under control in Madhya Pradesh, with a total of 78 active cases, we have decided to remove all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic," news agency ANI has reported quoting the chief minister.

The CM also said that the night curfew will be lifted from tonight.

All the social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings will be allowed to take place with full capacity. Fairs, ceremonies, weddings and funerals in different parts of MP can now be organized without any restriction, the CM added.

Cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centres, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, hostels, and coaching classes will also operate with 100 percent capacity.

He also said that all shop owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers and cinema hall staff need to be fully vaccinated.

The CM, however, added that every activity should be conducted with COVID-appropriate behaviour. The use of masks and social distancing remain mandatory.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in state reached 7,92,981 on Tuesday with the addition of four cases, while one death took the toll to 10,525, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,379 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 77 active cases, he said.

With 49,662 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,10,90,377, the official added.

An official release said 7,62,89,744 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,51,281 on Tuesday.