Will monitor COVID-19 situation for 3-4 days before reviewing curbs: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will monitor the COVID-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital.

He said the city is likely to see around 13,000 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of around 24 per cent.

"The Covid positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent in Delhi. The rate should be half of it. We will monitor the situation for three to four days,” the minister said on reviewing the curbs in the city.

Delhi had logged 11,684 Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 22.47 per cent.

It saw 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

Responding to a question about low rate of testing in Delhi, Jain said no one is being denied a COVID test and the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre.

"They said high-risk contacts of Covid patients and those with symptoms should be tested. On Tuesday, they clarified that tests be conducted in some pockets in the community too, which we are doing,” he said.

Delhi had been conducting 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests daily for the last six months, he added.