Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Will be donating plasma today': AAP MLA Atishi tweets after recovering from COVID-19, Kejriwal responds

The MLA from Kalkaji constituency of South Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 last month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty
Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took to Twitter on Saturday to say that she is now eligible to donate her plasma for plasma therapy that has gained currency among doctors in India to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.

Atishi added that she will be donating plasma at Delhi government's plasma bank in  Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on Sunday.

"Happy to share that I'm now eligible for donating plasma, as per medical protocols. I will be donating plasma at Delhi Govt's plasma bank in ILBS today," the AAP tweeted.


Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has frequently urged Delhiites that have recovered from the deadly disease to come forward and donate plasma, commended the 39-year-old tweeting "V good Atishi!" in response to her tweet.


The MLA from Kalkaji constituency of South Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 last month becoming the third MLA from AAP to contract the deadly virus after Vishesh Ravi and Rajkumar Anand.


Delhi, which is among the worst-hit regions in India, opened the country's first plasma bank earlier this month.



According to the Union health ministry, Delhi has 120,107 cases of COVID-19 with 3,571 deaths so far.

First Published on Jul 19, 2020 11:21 am

tags #AAP #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Politics

