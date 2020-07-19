'Will be donating plasma today': AAP MLA Atishi tweets after recovering from COVID-19, Kejriwal responds

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took to Twitter on Saturday to say that she is now eligible to donate her plasma for plasma therapy that has gained currency among doctors in India to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.

Atishi added that she will be donating plasma at Delhi government's plasma bank in Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on Sunday.



Happy to share that I’m now eligible for donating plasma, as per medical protocols. I will be donating plasma at Delhi Govt’s plasma bank in ILBS today! https://t.co/iWoyQ2VuIC

— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 18, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has frequently urged Delhiites that have recovered from the deadly disease to come forward and donate plasma, commended the 39-year-old tweeting "V good Atishi!" in response to her tweet.

The MLA from Kalkaji constituency of South Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 last month becoming the third MLA from AAP to contract the deadly virus after Vishesh Ravi and Rajkumar Anand.

