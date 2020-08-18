Why rural India will delay the pandemic’s departure from the country

India’s urban-rural divide is a theme that attracts policy analysts and the laity alike. It is precisely this divide, which will ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic is going to stay in India for a longer period than any other country on this planet.

Urban hagiographers have in recent months filled up copious columns of newspapers and taken hours of broadcasting time to announce the merits of social distancing and how much the country has changed for the better. The permanent use of masks, sanitary gloves, quality family time spend at home and celebrities waxing eloquent on their daily routine, are the some of the common themes pursued for the benefit of the eager-eyed reader or viewer.

At best, these can be described as urban chimeras. Step out of the National Capital region (NCR) and modern surroundings, and it is good old Bharat: social distancing is unheard off as people gather in huddles for their morning and evening gossip minus any basic protection, societal occasions are celebrated with gusto and petty businesses – best epitomised in goods-laden small mini-trucks ferrying thousands of passengers in close physical proximity – represent what is euphemistically called 'real India'.

This writer’s trip last week between Delhi and Allahabad, en route Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Kunda, was an eye opener. It is difficult to believe that the prevailing discourse about newly acquired safety norms, that pours relentlessly out of popular media discourse, are wholly alien to the hundreds and millions who inhabit the small suburban towns and villages. No wonder the numbers of those infected in India are rising faster than any other country, even if casualty figures remain low.

An average Indian family has five members and 40 percent of all homes have only one room. "In rural India, the concept of social distancing does not exist. A vast population does not wear masks. Only the few educated ones do,” points out Badri Narayan, Professor at the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Allahabad, who is also a social historian and cultural anthropologist. "Social distancing is only possible if you have a large house," he adds.

In UP villages—like many in India—people often live as a community with many families sharing a single water source and working together on farms and fields. In local markets or haats, shoppers stand within touching distance of each other, as was evident in the small villages in Rae Bareli and Kunda.

According to the National Sample Survey (NSS) 76th Round Report, over 78% of Indian households live in a single-floor house; only about 40% of dwelling units have good ventilation. Importantly, an average rural household—46 sq metre of dwelling area in all—has just about two living rooms. Under such conditions, maintaining social distancing for an extended period in a country of 130 crore plus people, is asking for the moon.

Add to it India’s population density of 464 per sq km - in China, the world's most populous country, it is 153 and in the US it's just 36 – social distancing is a pipedream. It also gives credence to frequent speculation that the numbers of those inflected by the corona virus have been vastly underreported in the country.

In the interior rural areas, there is no fear of the pandemic - infact, far from it. Satya Dubey, a small farmer in a village on the outskirts of Allahabad or Prayagraj (as it is now called) is utterly mystified with the song and dance being created about the virus. Working in a lush paddy field, he is convinced that Covid-19 is a rich man's disease because it came to India from abroad. "There is no problem in the villages. In Prayagraj, there are very few cases. This is an urban phenomenon,” he says, without batting an eyelid.

What is true is that UP’s rate of testing is far lower than the national average of 3.8 per thousand and that is a cause of concern. Dr VK Monga, Chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India, told a news agency last month that all signs point to the disease now spreading to rural areas. “This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread,” he says, setting alarm bells ringing.

The spread of the disease has been made particularly widespread because of the migrant workers who live in congested slum areas or roadsides, often with no access to clean drinking water or toilets. Most are dependent on daily wages.

Which gets us to the central question of the effectiveness of the information, education and communication (IEC) campaign, an approach that attempts to reinforce a set of behaviour to a target audience regarding a specific problem in a predefined period.

The importance of health education has been increasingly realised during the last three decades. Its aim is to bring about a change in health behaviour in such a manner that harmful health practices are given up while good ones are reinforced. The current pandemic must be its ultimate touchstone. Apparently, despite the best efforts of all concerned, only a well-informed public is the key to its success. That, sadly, is not the case in rural India where nearly 69% of India resides.

An editorial in monthly health journal Patient Education and Counselling, written by Arnstein Finset et all, hits the nail on the head. “The current COVID-19 crisis is a unique situation. Not in the history of mankind has a widespread pandemic been met with such extensive and invasive action from political authorities and the healthcare community.

However, the communication around the measures taken can be improved in many cases…A situation like this requires a broad, interdisciplinary response…Effective health communication is a key factor in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.” Alas, the point to be asked is whether such interface has been possible in a vast, underdeveloped state like UP? The answer, in all probability, is No.