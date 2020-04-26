Why it is important to tackle social stigma as we fight COVID-19

The visuals of a local mob wielding sticks and stones attacking the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Dr Simon Hercules, a Chennai-based neurosurgeon for burial in dead of night left many gut-wrenching.

The denial of a dignified burial for a doctor who died of COVID-19, points to social stigma that has been running unchecked for last many weeks.

In fact, the Chennai incident should not be seen in isolation, but as a culmination of hundreds of incidents where doctors, healthcare workers and sanitary workers are denied accommodation. Some are asked to vacate houses and others became pariahs in housing societies they have been living for years.

Following this incident and several others that have been reported in the recent past, the government quickly brought an ordinance that makes acts of violence and harassment against health workers punishable up to seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. Even landlords and housing societies come under the ambit of the ordinance.

It is not just frontline workers — the virus has further amplified the stigma based on religious prejudice, race, economic status, and so on.

What is a social stigma?

According to guidance released by Red Cross, UNICEF and WHO, social stigma in context of health is the negative association between a person or group of people who share certain characteristics and a specific disease.

In an outbreak, this may mean people are labelled, stereotyped, discriminated against, treated separately and experience loss of status because of a perceived link with a disease. Such treatment can negatively affect those with the disease, as well as their caregivers, family, friends and communities.

People who do not have the disease but share other characteristics with this group may also suffer face this stigma.

The current COVID-19 outbreak has provoked social stigma and discriminatory behaviours against people of certain ethnic backgrounds as well as anyone perceived to have been in contact with the virus.

How does social stigma damages our fight?

The guidance says that

This can result in more severe health problems and difficulties controlling a disease outbreak.

It will drive people to hide the illness to avoid being discriminated against; prevent people from seeking health care immediately and discourage them from adopting healthy behaviours.

How to contain social stigma?

As a society, we have a huge role to play. First, it is important to raise awareness, share accurate and transparent information about the novel coronavirus without using de-humanising words.

Attaching ethnicity, location and religious connotation should be avoided.

The guidance says that we should refrain from using sensational terms such as COVID suspects, infecting others, spreaders of the virus, plague and apocalypse.

US CDC says we should speak out against negative behaviours, including negative statements on social media about groups of people, or exclusion of people who pose no risk from regular activities.

We also have to be cautious about images that are shared. Make sure they do not reinforce stereotypes.