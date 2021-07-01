MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 percent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge said.

Reuters
July 01, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST

A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday.


Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 percent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.


"This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern - the Delta variant - and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated," he said.


"There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Europe #Health #World News
first published: Jul 1, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.