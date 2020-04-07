App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO warns against easing coronavirus measures too early

"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organization has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.

"It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 04:05 pm

