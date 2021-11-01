WHO wants more experts to study COVID-19 origins; applications end Nov 3

Representative image: Reuters

World Health Organization is looking for experts from the fields of social science, anthropology, ethics, political science, and biosafety to study novel coronavirus origins.

Reopening its call for applicants to study COVID-19 origins, the WHO tweeted on November 1: “WHO is re-opening the call for applicants from the fields of social science/anthropology/ethics/political science/biosafety/biosecurity.”

Seeking experts to join the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), the WHO said: “WHO is re-opening the call for applications for three additional days to encourage additional applications from the fields of social science/anthropology/ethics/political science and biosafety/biosecurity.”

Also read: COVID-19 | A look at the origin and investigation of lab leak theory

“The call will open from 1-3 November 2021, closing at 24:00 CET 3 November. Applications require a Curriculum Vitae, a cover letter, and signed DOI form.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Please note applicants who have already submitted an expression of interest for the SAGO do not need to re-apply; this re-opening of applications is intended for new expressions of interest only.”

SAGO was established by the Director-General to advise the WHO Secretariat on technical and scientific considerations regarding emerging and re-emerging pathogens and will be composed of experts acting in a personal capacity.

Also read: China says US COVID-19 origins report is without credibility

In the context of SARS-CoV-2 origins, SAGO will provide the WHO Secretariat with an independent evaluation of all available scientific and technical findings from global studies on the origins of SARS-CoV-2. It will also advise the WHO Secretariat regarding developing, monitoring, and supporting the next series of studies into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, including rapid advice on WHO’s operational plans to implement the next series of global studies into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, as outlined in the Joint WHO-China Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part report published on 30 March 2021 and advise on additional studies as needed. SAGO

SAGO will further provide additional advice and support to WHO, as requested by the WHO SAGO Secretariat, which may include participation in future WHO-international missions to study the origins of SARS-CoV-2 or for other emerging pathogens.