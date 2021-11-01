MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

WHO wants more experts to study COVID-19 origins; applications end Nov 3

World Health Organization is looking for experts from the fields of social science, anthropology, ethics, political science, and biosafety to study novel coronavirus origins.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

World Health Organization is looking for experts from the fields of social science, anthropology, ethics, political science, and biosafety to study novel coronavirus origins.

Reopening its call for applicants to study COVID-19 origins, the WHO tweeted on November 1: “WHO is re-opening the call for applicants from the fields of social science/anthropology/ethics/political science/biosafety/biosecurity.”

Seeking experts to join the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), the WHO said: “WHO is re-opening the call for applications for three additional days to encourage additional applications from the fields of social science/anthropology/ethics/political science and biosafety/biosecurity.”

Also read: COVID-19 | A look at the origin and investigation of lab leak theory

“The call will open from 1-3 November 2021, closing at 24:00 CET 3 November. Applications require a Curriculum Vitae, a cover letter, and signed DOI form.”

Close

“Please note applicants who have already submitted an expression of interest for the SAGO do not need to re-apply; this re-opening of applications is intended for new expressions of interest only.”

SAGO was established by the Director-General to advise the WHO Secretariat on technical and scientific considerations regarding emerging and re-emerging pathogens and will be composed of experts acting in a personal capacity.

Also read: China says US COVID-19 origins report is without credibility

In the context of SARS-CoV-2 origins, SAGO will provide the WHO Secretariat with an independent evaluation of all available scientific and technical findings from global studies on the origins of SARS-CoV-2. It will also advise the WHO Secretariat regarding developing, monitoring, and supporting the next series of studies into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, including rapid advice on WHO’s operational plans to implement the next series of global studies into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, as outlined in the Joint WHO-China Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part report published on 30 March 2021 and advise on additional studies as needed. SAGO

SAGO will further provide additional advice and support to WHO, as requested by the WHO SAGO Secretariat, which may include participation in future WHO-international missions to study the origins of SARS-CoV-2 or for other emerging pathogens.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 origin #World Health Organization (WHO)
first published: Nov 1, 2021 07:23 pm

