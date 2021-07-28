MARKET NEWS

WHO says coronavirus deaths up 21% in last week

WHO added that the number of COVID-19 deaths increased in all regions except for Europe. The biggest numbers of cases were reported in the US, Brazil, Indonesia, the UK and India.

Associated Press
July 28, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
Source: AP

The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus deaths globally jumped by 21 percent in the last week.


Most of the 69,000 deaths were reported in the Americas and Southeast Asia.


The UN health agency also noted that COVID-19 cases rose by 8 percent worldwide and that there are now nearly 194 million infections.


WHO said that “if these trends continue, the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks.”


It added that the number of COVID-19 deaths increased in all regions except for Europe. The biggest numbers of cases were reported in the US, Brazil, Indonesia, the UK and India.

Associated Press
