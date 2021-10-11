WHO experts recommend third dose for over-60s jabbed with Sinopharm, Sinovac

(Representative image)

The WHO's vaccine advisors recommended Monday that people over 60 who have been fully immunised with China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine should be offered a third Covid-19 vaccine dose.

"For the Sinovac and Sinopharm inactivated vaccines, an additional (third) dose of the homologous vaccine should be offered to persons aged 60," the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said, adding that a different vaccine may also be considered, based on availability.