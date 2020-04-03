App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WHO chief commends PM Modi for COVID-19 relief package

Pointing out how several developing countries are not being able to implement social welfare schemes of this scale, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted main aspects of the stimulus package that PM Modi has announced to help the poor during the lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Image: UN AIds)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Image: UN AIds)

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 for the steps he has taken to help the poor during the 21-day lockdown that was announced on March 24.

The lockdown was aimed at enforcing strict social distancing measures to “break the chain” and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.

Close

Taking to Twitter, Ghebreyesus not only praised the PM for announcing the relief package but also suggested other countries imposing similar lockdowns to take a cue from India’s stimulus package.

The Indian government has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh-crore stimulus package to ease the stress of the poor Indians, especially migrant workers and daily wage earners, who are facing acute financial stress due to the lockdown. The relief package was launched under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and include direct cash transfers, assuring food security, etc.

Pointing out how several developing countries are not being able to implement social welfare schemes of this scale, he tweeted:

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #World Health Organization (WHO)

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.