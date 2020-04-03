WHO chief commends PM Modi for COVID-19 relief package

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 for the steps he has taken to help the poor during the 21-day lockdown that was announced on March 24.

The lockdown was aimed at enforcing strict social distancing measures to “break the chain” and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Taking to Twitter, Ghebreyesus not only praised the PM for announcing the relief package but also suggested other countries imposing similar lockdowns to take a cue from India’s stimulus package.

The Indian government has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh-crore stimulus package to ease the stress of the poor Indians, especially migrant workers and daily wage earners, who are facing acute financial stress due to the lockdown. The relief package was launched under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and include direct cash transfers, assuring food security, etc.



Countries are asking ppl to #stayhome & shutting down population movement to limit #COVID19 transmission. These steps can have unintended consequences for the poorest & most vulnerable. I call on countries to ensure these populations have food & life essentials during the crisis.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 2, 2020



My appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for announcing a $24 billion package to support India's vulnerable populations during #COVID19 crisis, including:

-free food rations for 800M disadvantaged people

-cash transfers to 204M poor women

-free cooking gas for 80M households.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 2, 2020