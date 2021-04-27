What to do if someone in your family tests positive for COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 cases has battered India’s healthcare system hard as scores of people struggle to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab (Image: Reuters)

India is reporting a record number of daily COVID-19 cases amid the second wave, with the overall case tally reaching 1.73 crore.

The wave of infections has battered India’s healthcare system hard as scores of people struggle to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

Here is what you can do if someone in your family tests positive for COVID-19:

> It is important to contact a doctor for medical advice. Contact local health authorities for correct details of hospitalisation and/or home isolation.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

> Home isolation: If possible, separate the person who is sick from other people in your home.

> Others in the household should stay separated from the person who has been infected. It is essential to wear a mask if others need to be around the patient.

> The person who is sick should stay in a separate room and away from other individuals and pets, use a separate bathroom if possible and wear a mask around others.

> The person who is sick should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It is important to dispose the used tissues in a lined trash can. Keep washing your hands often.

> The person who is infected should not prepare, serve or assist in preparing or serving food to others.

> Health of the person who is sick and that of others in the household must be monitored daily. Watch out for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms among other members of the household.

Source: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Both, the Centre and state governments have advised all eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.