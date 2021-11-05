What The Reopening Of Schools Means For India’s Health & Safety

The return of children to classrooms marks a major turning point in India’s battle against COVID-19. It’s a reflection of the country’s general resurgence, coming on the back of a growing vaccination campaign. Although the reopening of schools was a logical next step, it has raised fresh concerns about how this might affect the rate of infections in certain areas and communities, and what can be done to ensure the safety of children and their parents.

To discuss these points and more, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank to spread vaccine awareness, organized a special webinar, titled ‘Reopening Of Schools: Risks Vs. Benefits’. Hosted by Anand Narsimhan, Executive Editor, Network18, the webinar brought together a panel of experts to deliberate on the talking points, featuring Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Onika Mehrotra, Director, Kalka Group of Institutions, and Dr. Jinesh Shah, Consultant Child & Adult Psychiatrist, Apollo Hospitals.

All panellists agreed that now is the right time for schools to reopen. As vaccination coverage has improved, the risk of infection has been mitigated to a certain extent. Also, as Dr. Sibal and Dr. Mehrotra pointed out, the time away from school has had adverse impacts on children. Their learning outcomes have been delayed, behavioural development stunted, and as Dr. Sibal reiterated, caused a rise in lifestyle-related health issues, like obesity and poor digestion. Dr. Mehrotra also pointed out the inaccessibility of virtual education for pupils in rural India.

However, while reopening of schools is a timely decision, the exact mechanism to achieve it is still being debated. Dr. Jinesh Shah was quick to remind viewers that standards applied to the reopening of public spaces and offices do not necessarily apply to the reopening of schools, considering the unclear vaccination status of children. Dr. Onika Mehrotra advocated for a graded reopening, which would prioritise a quicker return for more senior students, whose academic routines are bound by scheduled qualifying exams.

Certain risks remain. Dr. Jinesh Shah spoke about the negative psychological effect any subsequent wave of infections might have on parents who were initially hesitant to send their children back to school. The best solution, according to Dr. Mehrotra, is to ensure parents teach their children to follow all safety protocols. She believes that inculcating such habits at home will help schools to reopen safely, and implement all health checks as required. These risks must also be judged against experiences of other countries which reopened schools, and observed a rise in cases.

The key to addressing the lingering doubts, as articulated by Anand Narsimhan, is to set out clear and uniform SOPs for all citizens – not necessarily just schoolchildren. After all, it’s useful to remember that the pandemic is far from over, and the vigilance must be maintained.

