What are the disastrous effects of Long COVID?

Many survivors of COVID-19 are struggling to grapple with long-term effects of the infection known as ‘Long Covid.’ According to doctors, COVID leaves a patient’s immune system compromised even after the virus has been neutralised. Watch the video to understand what is Long COVID and how the infection impacts patients' organs.

