West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee succumbs to COVID-19
Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata.
May 15, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee passed away at the Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata on May 15 due to COVID-19, ANI quoted Dr Alok Roy, Chairman of the hospital.
Meanwhile, the state on May 14 registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.
The death toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.
Of the 136 deaths, 67 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. North 24 Parganas district accounted for 42 fatalities and Kolkata 34.
