    West Bengal allows schools, colleges, varsities to reopen from February 3

    Mamata Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
    The West Bengal government allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation improved in the state.

    Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

    "We will decide on reopening primary schools later,” she said.

    Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.
    Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #Health #India #Mamata Banerjee #schools #west bengal
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 04:47 pm
