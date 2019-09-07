Weekly wrap: Delhi's Mohalla clinics shows the way for delivering cost-effective primary healthcare

The Union government has set an ambitious target of establishing 1,50,000 health and wellness centres across the country by 2022 under Ayushman Bharat.

So far it had operationalised 20,000 health and wellness centres.

The health and wellness centres are expected to bring healthcare closer to the homes of the people. These centres will provide Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC), covering both maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

It’s still work in progress.

Delhi's Mohalla Clinics

Meanwhile, Mohalla Clinics run by the Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the inspiration to Central government’s health and wellness centres had completed four years recently.

A Mohalla Clinic is a neighbourhood facility that provides basic medical care for illnesses such as fever, diarrhea, skin problems, respiratory problems, high blood pressure, among others, in addition to first aid for injuries and burns, dressing and management of minor wounds. They also provide preventive services such as antenatal and postnatal care of pregnant women.

A typical Mohalla Clinic has a doctor, a midwife-cum-nurse, and an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines are provided free of cost to patients.

To save real estate costs, Mohalla Clinics operate out of small portable pre-fabricated rooms.

Launched in July 2015, the intent of Mohalla Clinics was to take primary healthcare to people’s doorstep.

Treat them early, thereby reduce the footfall in tertiary care hospitals.

A treatment at tertiary care facility increases the cost burden on people and the government, which is the provider.

Currently, 221 Mohalla Clinics are operating in Delhi.

The clinics operate between 8 am to 2 pm, six days a week. Doctors are hired on contract basis.

Given the demand, at least 20 of the clinics are operating in two shifts.

Mohalla Clinics have provided outpatient services to more than 16.24 million people, of which 80 percent were women, children and senior citizens.

The clinics reduced time and costs involved in commuting and waiting to avail the treatment. Since the clinics are manned by MBBS doctors, the menace of quacks is also resolved.

The average capex to build a Mohalla Clinic is Rs 20 lakh and on an average it sees 94 patients per day.

An independent field study conducted by three research scholars of IIT Delhi found that about 72 percent patients using the clinics were women. For the study, 180 patients were interviewed from twelve Mohalla Clinics at North and North-west Delhi.

Around 80 percent of respondents reported a decline in their medical expenses after they visited Mohalla clinics for treatment.

Also, because the clinics are situated in the locality, the commuting time has reduced for almost 77 percent of the patients. The report was published in The Wire.

States like Jharkhand, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka have started emulating Delhi’s Mohalla clinics.

Problems

But there are some issues as well.

The Delhi government, which had planned to open 1000 clinics across, had managed to reach only 20 percent of the target.

The government says the difficulty in finding land and high real estate costs had slowed down the expansion. The political slug fest between the AAP government and the BJP-dominated Delhi Municipal Corporations, isn’t helping the matters.

Delhi government imposed a cap of Rs 20,000 as per month rent on the land for clinics.

The opposition BJP alleges that the clinics were setup on premises owned by AAP workers at high rents, benefiting them. They were also allegations of corruption in the scheme. However, AAP refutes these charges.

The Delhi government has reduced the budgetary allocation for the clinics from Rs 403 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 375 crore in 2019-20. This also doesn’t augur well for the scheme.

There are also fears of limiting the scheme to Delhi residents, excluding the migrant population that don’t have local Aadhar residence proof.